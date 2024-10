Georgia: riconteggio conferma vittoria di partito al potere

epa11689227 Supporters of opposition parties attend a protest in Tbilisi, Georgia, 28 October 2024, opposing the results of the parliamentary elections held on 26 October. Nearly 20 parties competed for seats in the country's highest legislative body, which comprises 150 deputies. The ruling Georgian Dream party, in power for 12 years, won with 54.3 percent of the vote. In response, several parties announced a boycott of the parliament, and the opposition Coalition for Changes declined both parliamentary mandates and state funding. EPA/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI