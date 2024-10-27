Georgia, appello dell'ex presidente Saakashvili alla protesta

epa10942600 Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili appears on a screen via video link from a clinic during a court hearing in the case of the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, in Tbilisi, Georgia, 27 October 2023. Saakashvili secretly arrived in Georgia the day before the municipal elections in October 2021, after which he was arrested and placed in a prison in the city of Rustavi. He went on a hunger strike, calling himself a political prisoner. After the deterioration of the former president's condition, he was transferred to a prison hospital, and later to a military hospital. In December, Saakashvili continued to serve his sentence in a prison in Rustavi, but in May 2022 he was taken to the private clinic in Tbilisi. EPA/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE / POOL