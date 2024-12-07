Georgescu invita i rumeni a recarsi ai seggi domani

epa11750810 Romanian far-right independent runoff candidate Calin Georgescu casts his ballot for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Secondary School No. 1 in Mogosoaia village, near Bucharest, Romania, 01 December 2024. Approximately 18 million Romanian citizens are expected at the polling stations this weekend for choosing the bicameral parliament members, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), of which 989,230 people can express their intention abroad. Calin Georgescu led in the first round of the presidential race, winning 22.94 percent of the total number of votes, followed by Elena Lasconi, leader of the USR (Save Romania Union), with 19.18 percent. The second round of Romania's presidential election will be held on 08 December 2024. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT