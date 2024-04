Gentiloni, con Patto rinnovata fiducia per sfide future

epa11154378 European Commissioner in charge of Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, gives a press conference on the 2024 Winter Economic Forecast in Brussels, Belgium, 15 February 2024. Following subdued growth last year, the EU economy has entered 2024 on a weaker footing than expected. The European Commission's Winter Interim Forecast revises growth in both the EU and the euro area down to 0.5 percent in 2023, from 0.6 percent projected in the Autumn Forecast, and to 0.9 percent (from 1.3 percent) in the EU and 0.8 percent (from 1.2 percent) in the euro area in 2024. In 2025, economic activity is still expected to expand by 1.7 percent in the EU and 1.5 percent in the euro area. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET