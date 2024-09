Gb: svolta a Londra, Oxford Street diventerà un'isola pedonale

epa11551220 People walk on Oxford Street in London, Britain, 16 August 2024. British retail sales have risen driven by a boost of sales in department stores and sports equipment stores following summer discounts and sporting events. Britain's retail sales rose 0.5 percent in July 2024, following a revised 0.9 per cent contraction in the previous month, the Office for National Statistics reported on 16 August. EPA/ANDY RAIN