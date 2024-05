Gb: rientra crisi in Scozia, Swinney nuovo first minister

epa11321918 New Scottish National Party (SNP) Leader (SNP), John Swinney MSP, delivers a speech at Glasgow University, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 06 May 2024. The former Scottish deputy first minister has been confirmed as the SNP's new leader as no other candidates came forward to challenge him for the position. This follows Humza Yousaf's announcement on 29 April 2024 that he was standing down as First Minister and Leader of the SNP. EPA/ROBERT PERRY