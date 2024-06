Gb: prime banconote con effige di Carlo entrano in circolazione

epa11390607 A handout photo taken 03 June 2024 made available by the Bank of England shows newly issued banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III, in London, Britain, 05 June 2024. Banknotes carrying a portrait of King Charles III will be issued for circulation the first time on 05 June 2024. The portrait of King Charles III will appear on existing designs of all banknotes. Banknotes that feature the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II will remain legal tender, and will co-circulate alongside the new King Charles III notes, according to the Bank of England. EPA/THE BANK OF ENGLAND HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES