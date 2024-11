Gb: legge su eutanasia supera primo scoglio in Parlamento

epa11747231 Activists supporting the Dignity in Dying campaign group protest on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 29 November 2024. UK MPs are debating a proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales. The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, would give people over 18 living in England and Wales that have been registered with a GP for 12 months and are diagnosed with a terminal illness the right to end their own life if they are expect to have less than six months to live. EPA/NEIL HALL