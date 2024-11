Gb: figlia di Capitan Tom si è arricchita con finta beneficenza

epa08985055 The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore (L-R), daughter Hannah, grandson Benji, granddaughter Georgia and son-in-law Colin Ingram participate in a doorstep clap in his memory near their home near Milton Keynes, Britain, 03 February, 2021. According to Moore's family, 100-year old Tom Moore, who raised about 33 million British pounds (almost 37 million euros) for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) died 02 February 2021. Moore was taken to a hospital 31 January 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19 and having problems with breathing. EPA/NEIL HALL