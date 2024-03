Gb, cade il divieto della barba per i soldati di Sua Maestà

epa11131391 Members of the public queue outside an army recruitment centre to make applications to join the British armed forces in London, Britain, 06 February 2024. Due to rising tensions around the globe, applications to join Royal Navy have surged to an eight-year high, the British army applications also have risen to a six-year high. The Royal Air Force (RAF) also had 42% increase in applications from potential recruits between January 2023 and January 2024. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN