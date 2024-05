Gaza, Washington: vittoria totale Israele su Hamas è improbabile

epa03184474 Kurt Campbell (C), US assistant secretary of state for Asia and Pacific affairs speaks to the media, after meeting with Kim Sung-Hwan (not pictured), Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Lim Sung-Nam (not pictured), Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Seoul, South Korea, 16 April 2012. Kurt Campbell arrived in South Korea to meet with South Korean officials to discuss on the North Korea's actions. North Korea carried out what it said was an unsuccessful bid to put a satellite into orbit on 13 April. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN