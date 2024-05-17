Gaza: Usa, arrivati primi aiuti attraverso molo temporaneo
epa11211995 A handout photo made available by the US Central Command of the U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departing on route to the Mediterranean Sea to begin the construction of a temporary pier in Gaza from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, in Newport News, Virginia, USA, 10 March 2024. US President Joe Biden announced last week plans for the United States to build a temporary pier in Gaza for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. EPA/US CENTRAL COMMAND HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
GERUSALEMME, 17 MAG - L'esercito americano ha annunciato che le consegne di aiuti umanitari a Gaza sono iniziate oggi attraverso un molo temporaneo con l'obiettivo di incrementare l'assistenza di emergenza al territorio palestinese devastato dalla guerra. "Oggi intorno alle 9:00 del mattino (le 8:00 in Italia), i camion che trasportavano assistenza umanitaria hanno iniziato a sbarcare attraverso un molo temporaneo a Gaza", ha affermato in un comunicato il Comando Centrale degli Stati Uniti (Centcom), aggiungendo che nessun soldato americano è sceso a terra.
