Gaza, proteste filopalestinesi ad Amsterdam: 32 arresti

epa11327689 Protesters are surrounded by police at a University of Amsterdam (UvA) building on the Binnengasthuis grounds, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 08 May 2024. Entrances to the site were blocked from several sides with, among other things, pallets and bicycle racks. The demonstrators were protesting in solidarity with pro-Palestinian students who were removed by police during protests at the Roeterseiland campus. EPA/RAMON VAN FLYMEN