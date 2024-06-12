Gaza, media: 8 morti stanotte nei raid di Israele sulla Striscia
epa11385984 Smoke rises following an airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 02 June 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 12 GIU - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che sette persone sono morte e diverse altre sono rimaste feriti in un bombardamento aereo israeliano che stamattina ha colpito una casa nel quartiere di Shujaiya, nell'est della città di Gaza. Poche ore prima la Wafa aveva reso noto che un bambino era rimasto ucciso in un altro raid a Rafah, nel sud della Striscia. Il bilancio delle vittime nell'enclave palestinese dal 7 ottobre è di almeno 37.164 morti e 84.832 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità locale gestito dal movimento islamista Hamas.
