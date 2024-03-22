Gaza, media: 8 morti in raid di Israele a nordest di Rafah

epa11230154 Internally displaced Palestinian Muhammad al-Durra, 41, from Gaza City prepares for Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with his children in a destroyed house, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 March 2024. Muhammad said their home in Gaza City was bombed on 11 October 2023, killing his wife, and since then he and his children have been moving from one place to another in search of safety. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD