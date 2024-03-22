Gaza, media: 8 morti in raid di Israele a nordest di Rafah
epa11230154 Internally displaced Palestinian Muhammad al-Durra, 41, from Gaza City prepares for Iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with his children in a destroyed house, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 19 March 2024. Muhammad said their home in Gaza City was bombed on 11 October 2023, killing his wife, and since then he and his children have been moving from one place to another in search of safety. More than 31,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 22 MAR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno otto persone sono morte e diverse altre sono rimaste ferite in un bombardamento aereo israeliano che ha colpito nelle prime ore di oggi una casa della città di Al-Nasr, a nordest di Rafah, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Tra le vittime figurano anche tre bambini e tre donne, secondo fonti locali citate dalla Wafa. Raid vengono segnalati anche a Deir El-Balah, nel centro dell'enclave palestinese. Il bilancio delle vittime nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre è di circa 32.000 morti e almeno 74.188 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità locale gestito da Hamas.
