Gaza, media: 14 morti in raid Israele su campo profughi Nuseirat
epa11198374 A Palestinian stands over the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli air strikes in Al Nusairat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, 04 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
ROMA, 10 APR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno 14 persone sono morte in un bombardamento delle forze di Israele che ieri sera ha colpito una casa nel campo profughi di Nuseirat, nel centro della Striscia di Gaza. Il bilancio delle vittime nell'enclave palestinese dal 7 ottobre è di almeno 33.360 morti e 75.993 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità locale gestito da Hamas.
