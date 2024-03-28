Gaza, media: 12 morti in raid di Israele vicino Khan Yunis
epa11241191 A view of destroyed buildings following Israeli air strikes and a military operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 24 March 2024. More than 32,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 24 March that it conducted an overnight operation against Hamas infrastructure and militants in the area of Al Amal, western Khan Yunis. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 29 MAR - L'agenzia di stampa palestinese Wafa afferma che almeno 12 persone sono morte in un bombardamento aereo israeliano che ieri sera ha colpito una casa vicino Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza. Vittime vengono segnalate anche a Jabalia, nel nord dell'enclave palestinese. Il bilancio nella Striscia di Gaza dal 7 ottobre è di almeno 32.552 morti e almeno 74.980 feriti, secondo il Ministero della Sanità locale gestito da Hamas.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia