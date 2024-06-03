Gaza, media: 12 morti in raid di Israele su Rafah e Khan Yunis

epa11199670 A view of destruction as Palestinians (R, back) search for missing people under the rubble of their home after an Israeli air strike, in Khan Yunis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 05 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 05 March that its troops continued to operate in the Hamad area in western Khan Yunis conducting 'targets raids' on Hamas infrastructure. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD