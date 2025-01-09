Gaza, Israele: tre soldati morti nel nord della Striscia
epa11312500 Israeli soldiers guarding as Trucks carrying humanitarian aid to northern part of the Gaza Strip are checked on the Palestinian side of the Erez Crossing, in Beit Hanoun town, at the border between Israel and northern Gaza, 01 May 2024. In April 2024, Israel approved the reopening of the northern Gaza border crossing of Erez and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel for the expansion of humanitarian aid supplies into the Gaza Strip, as the international community joins efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Palestinian enclave affected by the ongoing conflict. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 09 GEN - Tre soldati delle Forze di difesa israeliane (Idf) sono morti ieri in combattimento a Beit Hanun, nel nord della Striscia di Gaza. Lo rendono noto le stesse Idf, citate dai media locali.
