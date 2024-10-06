Gaza: Idf, colpito centro Hamas in moschea Shuhada al-Aqsa
epa11644108 Shelters of Palestinians families who fled from their homes in the northern Gaza Strip seen while smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the northern Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 05 October 2024. More than 41,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 06 OTT - L'esercito israeliano (Idf) ha annunciato di avere effettuato nella notte un attacco aereo "mirato" contro una "struttura che in precedenza fungeva da moschea Shuhada al-Aqsa nell'area di Deir al Balah", nella Striscia di Gaza centrale. Nella struttura, si legge in un comunicato pubblicato su Telegram, si trovava "un centro di comando e controllo" all'interno del quale "operavano i terroristi di Hamas". Secondo fonti mediche riportate dai media internazionali, nell'attacco sono morte almeno cinque persone e altre 20 sono rimaste ferite.
