Gaza, Hamas: presentata risposta a proposta Israele su tregua

epa12191493 Displaced Palestinians carry relief packages along Rashid Street, west of Jabalia, 22 June 2025, after humanitarian aid trucks entered the northern Gaza Strip through the Israeli-controlled Zikim crossing, northwest of Gaza City. More than 55,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD