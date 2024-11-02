Gaza: Hamas, 84 morti in raid Israele, inclusi 50 bambini

epa11634230 Members of a Palestinian family gather around a fire on the roof of their destroyed house in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 30 September 2024. The ongoing conflict has left the population with widespread destruction, including the disruption of basic services such as water, electricity and sanitation. More than 41,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD