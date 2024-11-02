Gaza: Hamas, 84 morti in raid Israele, inclusi 50 bambini
epa11634230 Members of a Palestinian family gather around a fire on the roof of their destroyed house in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 30 September 2024. The ongoing conflict has left the population with widespread destruction, including the disruption of basic services such as water, electricity and sanitation. More than 41,300 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 02 NOV - L'ufficio stampa governativo di Gaza gestito da Hamas afferma che 84 persone, inclusi oltre 50 bambini, sono state uccise nelle ultime 24 ore in raid israeliani su due edifici residenziali nel nord della Striscia: decine di persone risultano disperse o sono rimaste ferite. Lo riportano alcuni media, tra cui Haaretz e Al Jazeera.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato