Gaza: fonti mediche, ieri uccisi almeno 143 palestinesi
epa11671672 A Palestinian woman walks past destroyed homes in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 October 2024. More than 42,500 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank that followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 30 OTT - Almeno 143 palestinesi sono stati uccisi ieri negli attacchi israeliani nella Striscia di Gaza, di cui 132 uccisi nel nord assediato del territorio devastato dalla guerra: lo hanno riferito fonti mediche all'emittente Al Jazeera.
