Gaza, Egitto: Hamas e Israele mostrino flessibilità sulla tregua

epa07333020 Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Choukri takes part in a Ministerial Consultative meeting with his counterparts from Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE at the Hussein Bin Talal Convention center located in the Dead Sea, some 90km South of Amman, Jordan, 31 January 2019. The Foreign Ministers got together on 31 January to discuss various regional issues. EPA/AMEL PAIN