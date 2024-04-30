Gaza: anche la Cornell sospende studenti che occupano il campus

epa11309316 A student gets arrested by Austin police officers at a Protect Palestine Rally on the University of Texas at Austin campus in Austin, Texas, USA, 29 April 2024. Campus police officers from the University of Texas at Austin and state troopers in riot gear arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters who had erected a small number of tents on a central mall of the university. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ADAM DAVIS