Gaza, all'Onu bozza Usa a sostegno dell'accordo Hamas-Israele
epa08279438 Former US Ambassador to Liberia and former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the US State Department, Linda Thomas- Greenfields speaks during the official launch of the 'Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development' on the occasion of the International Women's Day at the Farmington Conference Hall in Margibi County, Liberia, 08 March 2020. Liberia's president George Weah and former presidents, Joyce Banda of Malawi, Catherine Samba-Panza of Central Africa Republic, Olusegun Obasango of Nigeria and other international and local dignitaries were in attendance of the historic launch. The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center is an initiative to groom women in leadership for change across the African continent. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
AA
WASHINGTON, 03 GIU - Gli Stati Uniti hanno annunciato una bozza di risoluzione del Consiglio di sicurezza dell'Onu a sostegno del piano di cessate il fuoco a Gaza. "Numerosi leader e governi, anche nella regione, hanno approvato questo piano", ha affermato l'ambasciatrice statunitense Linda Thomas-Greenfield. La bozza del testo, di cui l'agenzia France Presse ha preso visione, "accoglie favorevolmente il nuovo accordo annunciato il 31 maggio e invita Hamas ad accettarlo pienamente e ad attuarne i termini senza indugi e senza condizioni".
