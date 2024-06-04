Gaza, all'Onu bozza Usa a sostegno dell'accordo Hamas-Israele

epa08279438 Former US Ambassador to Liberia and former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs at the US State Department, Linda Thomas- Greenfields speaks during the official launch of the 'Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development' on the occasion of the International Women's Day at the Farmington Conference Hall in Margibi County, Liberia, 08 March 2020. Liberia's president George Weah and former presidents, Joyce Banda of Malawi, Catherine Samba-Panza of Central Africa Republic, Olusegun Obasango of Nigeria and other international and local dignitaries were in attendance of the historic launch. The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center is an initiative to groom women in leadership for change across the African continent. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO