Garofano, credo nell'innocenza di Sempio, non mi aspetto novità

epa03528133 Criminologist Luciano Garofano speaks to members of the media during a press conference about the Luca Mongelli affair in Sion, Switzerland, 08 January 2013. A report presented 08 January reportedly ruled out an attack carried out by a dog in 2002 when Luca Mongelli was found unconscious in the snow in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, which left the youngster blind and quadriplegic. Any definitive conclusions on what happened have not been made known. EPA/JEAN CHRISTOPHE BOTT