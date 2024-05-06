Gantz, la proposta di Hamas presenta lacune significative

epa11200887 Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz arrives to attend a meeting with Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Ben Cardin (not pictured), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2024. Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Biden administration at the White House during his trip to the United States capital. Gantz received a rebuke from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his current trip to Washington. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS