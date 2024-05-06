Gantz, la proposta di Hamas presenta lacune significative
epa11200887 Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz arrives to attend a meeting with Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Ben Cardin (not pictured), on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 March 2024. Israel's War Cabinet member Benny Gantz has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill and members of the Biden administration at the White House during his trip to the United States capital. Gantz received a rebuke from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his current trip to Washington. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 MAG - "La proposta avanzata da Hamas non corrisponde al dialogo che ha avuto luogo finora con i mediatori e presenta lacune significative". Lo ha detto il ministro del Gabinetto di guerra Benny Gantz confermando che la squadra negoziale sta esaminando il testo. Gantz ha poi detto che "l'operazione a Rafah è parte integrante del nostro impegno e dei nostri sforzi per riavere i nostri ostaggi e cambiare la realtà della sicurezza nel sud".
