Gaffe Trump, non penso che Washington abbia avuto schiavi

epa08679395 A person looks at the 'Lansdowne' life-size portrait of George Washington painted by Gilbert Stuart, in the exhibit 'America's Presidents' at the National Portrait Gallery, in Washington, DC, USA, 18 September 2020. The Smithsonian reopened four additional museums on 18 September, that were closed since mid-March as a public health precaution amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The four museums reopened are the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Renwick Gallery, the National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS