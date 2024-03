Gaeta,soldatessa Usa cade da balcone durante festa,è grave

epa10656395 Portuguese frigate NRP 'Bartolomeu Dias' entered the port of Gdynia, Poland, 26 May 2023. The ships of the SNMG1 Group arrive in Gdynia port including Polish missile frigate ORP 'Gen. T. Kosciuszko', the flagship of the Standing Group of NATO Ships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1. The SNMG1 Group is responsible for ensuring the safety of shipping routes in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and in the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean. EPA/Adam Warzawa POLAND OUT