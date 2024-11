G7, nordcoreani in Russia pericolosa espansione conflitto

epa11676874 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 23 October 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting strategic missile bases, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 23 October 2024. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'examined the readiness for action of strategic deterrence directly connected with the security of the country' and 'stressed the need to further modernize and fortify the strategic missile bases', according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY