G7 Lavoro: IA può migliorare produttività e condizioni lavoro

epa11599949 Italian Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone (C), poses with the ministers at the Bastion de Saint Remy during the G7 ministers’ meeting on Labour and Employment in Cagliari, Italy, 12 September 2024. The G7 Ministers’ Meeting on Labour and Employment will be held in Cagliari on 11-13 September. EPA/FABIO MURRU