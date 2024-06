Fumo dal castello di Versailles, intervento dei pompieri

epa10923491 Visitors queue to enter Versailles castle after it was evacuated due to a bomb alert in Versailles, outside Paris, France, 17 October 2023. The Versailles castle reopened to visitors moment after French Police verification due to a bomb alert. The French president raised the national security alert system to a high level and mobilized 7,000 troops for increased security in response to a knife attack at a school in Arras, where a teacher was fatally stabbed to death and two others seriously injured on 13 October 2023. EPA/YOAN VALAT