Fukushima: morto l'ex presidente dell'operatore Tepco

epa04336379 (FILE) A file photograph dated 30 March 2011 shows Tokyo Electric Power Co. Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata attending a news conference at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Media reports said on 31 July 2014 that three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Co should be indicted over Japan's worst nuclear accident in 2011. An independent judicial panel composed of citizens, voted in favor of the decision on Tsunehisa Katsumata, chairman of the operator at the time of the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, and two former vice-presidents, Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro. The panel said the three had failed to take sufficient steps to ensure safety despite the possibility that a massive tsunami could trigger an unprecedented accident. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON