Fsb, 'Kiev addestra islamisti in Medio Oriente'
epa11241011 A view on the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2024. Russia observes a day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. On 22 March, a group of gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, 152 people died and more than 100 were hospitalized. On the morning of 23 March, the director of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
AA
MOSCA, 26 MAR - Alexander Bortnikov, il capo dei servizi d'intelligence interni russi, ha accusato l'Ucraina di addestrare miliziani islamisti in Medio Oriente. Secondo Bortnikov, citato dalla Tass, ciò è evidenziato dal gran numero di stranieri che combattono con le forze di Kiev. "Sono nazionalisti, mercenari, islamisti che il Paese porta a combattere contro la Russia", ha aggiunto il capo dell'Fsb, senza fare riferimento diretto ai 4 arrestati per l'attentato a Mosca ma sottolineando che rappresentanti ucraini hanno visitato le basi di terroristi in Medio Oriente.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti