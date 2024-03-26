Fsb, interrogatori degli arrestati confermano la pista ucraina

epa11244714 A handout photo made available by the Basmanny District Court press service shows Alisher Kasimov, a suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting, inside the defendant's cage during a hearing on pretrial restrictions at Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, 26 March 2024. At least 137 people were killed and more than 180 hospitalized after a group of gunmen attacked the concert hall in the Moscow region on 22 March evening, Russian officials said. Eleven suspects, including all four gunmen directly involved in the terrorist attack, have been detained, according to Russian authorities. EPA/BASMANNY DISTRICT COURT PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES