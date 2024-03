Fregata greca di Aspides apre il fuoco contro droni

epa04505457 Tthe Kiribati-flagged freighter 'Baris,' (R) with approximately 700 undocumented migrants on board, which is being towed by the Hellenic Navy frigate 'Hydra', to Ierapetra, of Crete Island, southern Greece, 27 November 2014. The vessel was located on 26 November 2014 adrift due to engine failure 30 nautical miles southeast of Crete and expected to arrive at Ierapetra (Crete) port's anchorage before noon. EPA/RAPANIS STEFANOS