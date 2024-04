Freddo, a Torino si possono riaccendere i termosifoni

epa10134656 A central heating radiator dial at a home in London, Britain, 23 August 2022. Bills regulator Ofgem is set to announce the next energy price cap on 26 August and the rising energy prices is likely to push UK inflation further. Energy bills could hit nearly three times higher than last winter and half of UK households could be facing fuel poverty in the winter according to EDF energy company. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN