Francia, sulla Groenlandia da Trump forma di imperialismo

epa11732422 Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, speaks during an interview in Paris, France, 20 November 2024 (issued 21 November 2024). "There is a political risk in taking a decision of this magnitudeâ€, said Primas about the scenario in which the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur were to be approved without France's endorsement. â€œAn agreement with a block of countries as important as Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay), without the agreement of a central country in Europe such as France, would be a political mistake by Mrs. Von der Leyenâ€, that would have a negative impact on "the stability and cohesion of Europe", the minister added. The agreement aims at facilitating trade between South America and Europe by gradually eliminating customs duties on trade between the two blocs. French farmers unions have called for nation-wide protests against the possible agreement, saying that increased agricultural imports from South America would weaken European farmers. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON