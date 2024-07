Francia, scontri a La Rochelle a manifestazione anti-bacini

epa11489588 Police intervene during the second day of protests with a demonstration in the center of La Rochelle and march towards the port of La Pallice, in La Rochelle, France, 20 July 2024. According to the prefecture, around 3,500 people gathered in the coastal city to protest against controversial large-scale reservoir projects in the area. The protesters intended to march to the silos of the company Soufflet Negoce, which provides comprehensive product and logistics services from Europe and the Black Sea Basin for cereals. The company is situated at the agro-industrial terminal, which is considered to be the final point in the chain of the basin system. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG