Francia: macchinista si getta da treno in corsa, caos linea Tgv

epa10903652 The new TGV M high-speed train, TGV INOUI 2025, arrives for its presentation at the Technicentre Sud Est Europeen (TSEE) facilities in Paris, France, 06 October 2023. The new TGV M is a high-speed passenger train that offers 100 extra seats and lower CO2 emissions than previous models. The new train, which will be deployed on France's railways from 2025, is the result of a collaboration between SNCF Voyageurs (the French national railway company) and Alstom. EPA/TERESA SUAREZ