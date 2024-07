Francia: Le Pen resta prima in termine di voti assoluti

epa11466321 Electoral posters of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella from the far-right party 'Rassemblement National' near to party headquarters one day after their defeat in the second round of the parliamentary elections, in Paris, France, 08 July 2024.France voted in the second round of the legislative elections on 07 July. According to the first official results, the left-wing New Popular Front (Nouveau Front populaire, NFP) was ahead of President Macron's party and Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN). EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON