Francia: l'affluenza si conferma record, alle 17 è 59,71%

epa11465037 People fill their ballots inside booths during the second round of French parliamentary elections at a polling station in the 18th District in Paris, France, 07 July 2024. After the first round of the legislative elections, in which the far-right party National Rally (RN) made significant gains, France is voting again in the second round on 07 July. The results are expected around 20h00 local time. EPA/ANDRE PAIN