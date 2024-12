Francia: indice fiducia Macron ai minimi, 21%, sale Bayrou

epa11772456 A protester holds a placard reading 'Macron Destitution, Macron resignation', during a demonstration led by the French Labor Union in defense of civil servants and the quality of public services in Paris, France, 12 December 2024. French civil servants are on strike across France on 12 December to demand more resources for the public sector and denounce the deterioration of their working conditions and remuneration. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON