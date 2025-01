Francia a Trump, 'nessuno violi i confini dell'Ue

epa11803563 French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot (C) speaks as he meets with members of civil society organizations during his visit to Damascus, Syria, 03 January 2025. The French and German foreign ministers have arrived in Damascus to meet with the country's new leaders. This is the first time that senior European Union officials have visited Syria since the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad last month. EPA/AHMAD FALHALA