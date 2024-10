Frammenti di missili dall'Iran sulla Giordania, tre feriti lievi

epa05024910 State Minister for Media Affairs and the Government spokesman, Mohammad Momani, gives a statement to a reporters, in Amman, Jordan, 14 November 2015. Jordan strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in the French capital Paris that killed at least 140 people and injured scores of others, also reiterating Jordan's stance against terrorist organizations that target people and property without taking into account the sanctity of religion, human values and ethics. The minister also offered the Government's condolences to the French Government, people and the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. EPA/JAMAL NASRALLAH