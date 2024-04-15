Forti piogge in Pakistan, il bilancio dei morti sale a 44

epa11278195 People make their way during heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 April 2024. At least 29 people have died and another seven have been injured in the last two days due to lightning strikes and incidents related to the heavy rains affecting several provinces of Pakistan, rescue officials said. In total, 17 people died in the northeastern province of Punjab, in addition to eight deaths in southern Balochistan and four in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER