Fonti Ue, 'Trump vuole tagliare 20mila soldati Usa in Europa'
epa10560096 Servicemen of the 101st Airborne Division hold the battle flag of the unit while attending the transfer of authority ceremony between the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 10th Mountain Division, both of the US Army, at the Heroes Memorial in front of the 'Carol I' National Defense University in Bucharest, Romania, 05 April 2023. The battle flag of the 101st Airborne Division was decorated with the National Order 'Faithful Service' in the rank of Knight of Romania. Approximately 4,700 soldiers from the 101st Airborne have been deployed to various locations across Europe, from which 2,400 are located in Romania. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
BRUXELLES, 22 GEN - Donald Trump sarebbe intenzionato a ridurre la presenza delle truppe Usa in Europa di circa il 20% - ovvero di circa 20mila uomini - come parte della revisione del suo impegno alla protezione dell'Europa. La afferma una fonte diplomatica europea all'ANSA. "Inoltre, per quelle che restano, vorrebbe un contributo finanziario da parte dei Paesi europei perché questi soldati sono un deterrente e i costi non possono pesare solo sulle spalle dei contribuenti americani", aggiunge la fonte. Trump avrebbe "consistentemente" manifestato questa volontà ai vari leader europei che ha incontrato sinora.
