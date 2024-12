Fonti palestinesi, due uccisi da forze Israele in Cisgiordania

epa11709812 A Palestinian walks past rubble, one day after an Israeli raid on a refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 08 November 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank, one Palestinian was killed on 07 November, while some five others were injured, during the raid in Tulkarem and its refugee camp. Since 07 October 2023, nearly 800 Palestinians, including over 150 children, have been killed and around 6,500 have been injured across the West Bank and Jerusalem. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH