Fonti Nato, l'invito d'ingresso a Kiev è più probabile

epa11583784 Army serviceman holds a NATO flag during Albania's President visit to Adazi Military Base in Latvia, 04 September 2024. Albania's President is on a two-day official visit to Latvia, where he will discuss with Latvian officials the development of bilateral relations between both countries and cooperation within NATO, as well as efforts to integrate Albania into the European Union. The President of Albania also visited the Adazi Military Base to meet with the Albanian contingent of the NATO multi-national battle group in Latvia. EPA/TOMS KALNINS